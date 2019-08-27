Kiren Rijiju Meets World Champion PV Sindhu, Tweets Happy Pics

PV Sidhu said that she will work harder and get many more medals for the country.

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, met ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday and said the badminton star has made the country proud by becoming the first Indian to win the Badminton World Championships.

"Honoured @Pvsindhu1 who created history and made India proud by winning the World Badminton Championship for the first time! My best wishes to her in her pursuit to bring more glory to India," the union minister tweeted along with some pictures of their meet.

Two-time silver-medallist PV Sindhu's long-standing dream of becoming a world champion came true on Sunday when she beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final.

"This is my answer to the people who have asked me questions over and over. I just wanted to answer with my racket and with this win - that's all," the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by the Badminton World Federation's (BWF).

The star player arrived in Delhi on this morning amid large fanfare after her historic World Championships triumph and said that she would work harder to win many more medals for the country.

"I'd like to thank everyone, thanks to all my fans for blessings. I will work more hard and get many more medals. A much awaited win, missed it 2 times but I finally did it," PV Sindhu said at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"A great moment for me. I am really very proud to be an Indian," she added.

On Monday, the ace shuttler, in her social media post, wrote that she couldn't hold back her tears when she saw the Indian flag being raised and the national anthem playing in the background.

"I could not hold back my tears when I saw the Indian flag and heard the National anthem playing. Words can't express my feelings about yesterday's win at the World Championship," she tweeted.

The badminton champion also thanked her parents, coaches, and trainer for the victory.

After Ms Sindhu won the gold in Switzerland, wishes poured in from all parts of the country.

"The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again!

Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Ms Sindhu has also won an Olympic silver in 2016 Rio Games, a silver at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, an Asian Games silver at Jakarta and the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) World Tour Finals last year.

