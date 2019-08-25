President, PM Modi, Other Leaders Applaud PV Sindhu For Historic Win

PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to win a gold medal in the World Championships 2019

As PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the Badminton World Championships on Sunday, leaders from across the country congratulated the fifth-seeded shuttler for her historic win.

President Ram Nath Kovind said PV Sindhu's victory was a "proud moment" for India and praised her hard work and perseverance. "Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the BWF World Championship. This is a proud moment for the entire country. Your magic on the court, hardwork and perseverance enthralls and inspires millions. Best wishes World Champion for all your future battles," he tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a foreign visit, too congratulated PV Sindhu for her performance against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. "The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players," he tweeted.

Other leaders soon followed, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Kudos to @Pvsindhu1 for clinching India's first-ever gold medal at the BWF World Championships after defeating her Japanese counterpart Nozomi Okuhara.



You have made the entire nation proud with your incredible achievement.#BWFWorldChampionships — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 25, 2019

PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of @Pvsindhu1???????? My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide best support & facilities to produce champions. #BWFWorldChampionships2019pic.twitter.com/LxWzQirTXh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2019

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's office also applauded PV Sindhu's performance and said that the nation is proud of her achievement.

Hearty congratulations to PV Sindhu for creating history & becoming the first Indian to clinch Badminton World Championships gold by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara #BWFWorldChampionships 2019 finals. The entire nation is proud of your stupendous achievement @Pvsindhu1#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/SaLOV790oh — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 25, 2019

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy praised the Rio Olympics silver medallist for dominating the game "from the start". He tweeted: "Historical Victory! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships. Dominated right from the start and finished like a true champion."

PV Sindhu completely took control of the match from the opening game

Other Chief Ministers who congratulated PV Sindhu include Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Nath and Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu.

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first Indian to win the #BWFWorldChampionships. You make every Indian proud. Keep winning



প্রথম ভারতীয় হিসাবে বিশ্ব ব্যাডমিন্টন খেতাব জেতার জন্য @Pvsindhu1 কে অভিনন্দন। সারা দেশ আজ তোমার কৃতিত্বে গর্বিত। জিততে থাকো* — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 25, 2019

वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैम्पीयनशिप जीतकर विश्व भर में ,भारत का नाम रोशन करने पर , पीवी सिंधु को प्रदेशवासियों की ओर से बहुत - बहुत बधाई।



देश को उन पर गर्व है। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 25, 2019

The entire nation today celebrates as #PVSindhu creates history by becoming the FIRST INDIAN to win GOLD????at #BWFWorldChampionships. We are overjoyed and thrilled @Pvsindhu1! Congratulations our Golden Girl! pic.twitter.com/fUY25Hdotn — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 25, 2019

PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to win a gold medal in the World Championships 2019. She completely took control of the match from the opening game where she went on to score eight consecutive points. In the second game, she continued on the momentum and won the match with ease.

