President, PM Modi, Other Leaders Applaud PV Sindhu For Historic Win

President Ram Nath Kovind said PV Sindhu's victory was a "proud moment" for India and praised her hardwork and perseverance

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 25, 2019 20:18 IST
PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to win a gold medal in the World Championships 2019


New Delhi: 

As PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the Badminton World Championships on Sunday, leaders from across the country congratulated the fifth-seeded shuttler for her historic win.

President Ram Nath Kovind said PV Sindhu's victory was a "proud moment" for India and praised her hard work and perseverance. "Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the BWF World Championship. This is a proud moment for the entire country. Your magic on the court, hardwork and perseverance enthralls and inspires millions. Best wishes World Champion for all your future battles," he tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a foreign visit, too congratulated PV Sindhu for her performance against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. "The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players," he tweeted.

Other leaders soon followed, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's office also applauded PV Sindhu's performance and said that the nation is proud of her achievement.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy praised the Rio Olympics silver medallist for dominating the game "from the start". He tweeted: "Historical Victory! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships. Dominated right from the start and finished like a true champion."

PV Sindhu completely took control of the match from the opening game

Other Chief Ministers who congratulated PV Sindhu include Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Nath and Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu.

PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to win a gold medal in the World Championships 2019. She completely took control of the match from the opening game where she went on to score eight consecutive points. In the second game, she continued on the momentum and won the match with ease.



