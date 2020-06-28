Telangana Government, Vice-President Pay Tributes To PV Narasimha Rao

PV Narasimha Rao served as the 9th Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. (File)

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was remembered by various leaders on the occasion of his birth anniversary today. He was an Indian lawyer and politician who served as the 9th Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996.

The Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said the state will observe year-long centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao beginning today. The government has urged Telugu associations across 51 countries to celebrate "on a grand scale".

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the state government "will pitch for conferring Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid glowing tributes to him on his birth anniversary and recalled the pioneering role played by him in initiating economic reforms at a critical juncture when the Indian economy was on the brink of collapse. "He sought to dismantle the restrictions imposed under the license raj, reduce red tape and make Indian industries more competitive," the Vice President recalled.

Remembering former Prime Minister, Shri P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary today. A pioneer of economic reforms which set India firmly on the path of economic recovery. He was an astute administrator and a multifaceted personality-a scholar, writer & polyglot.

PV Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921 in Telangana (then Nizam's Hyderabad state) and died on December 23, 2004 in New Delhi. The former Prime Minister, part of the Congress party, had laid the foundation for trade liberalisation and the re-integration of the Indian economy with the global economy.

The Congress also took to Twitter to honour PV Narasimha Rao and called him "a visionary leader who oversaw major economic transformations of the Indian economy."

We honour P. V. Narsimha Rao, a visionary leader who oversaw major economic transformations of the Indian economy. His contributions to the nation shall never be forgotten.

The official Twitter handle of Telangana Chief Minister's Office posted various videos remembering the former prime minister today.

The women's wing of the Congress also took to Twitter to pay tributes to the leader. "We pay homage to Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary today. This year, the nation is observing his birth centenary year. His tremendous contribution towards economic transformation of India shall always be cherished."