Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Rajiv Gandhi On Death Anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lanka-based terrorist organisation, on this day in 1991 while campaigning at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Rajiv Gandhi On Death Anniversary
PM Modi remembered Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji." Rajiv Gandhi was the last Congress prime minister to have headed a majority government, from 1984 to 1989.

He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lanka-based terrorist organisation, on this day in 1991 while campaigning at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

His son Rahul Gandhi is currently the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paid Tributes, Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com