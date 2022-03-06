Put Indian Students From Ukraine In Colleges Here: Odisha Chief Minister

Ukraine War: Naveen Patnaik said the students already underwent the trauma of being in war zone. (File)

As the evacuation of Indians, mostly medical students, from war-hit Ukraine continues under 'Operation Ganga, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has requested the central government to allow the students to continue their education in medical colleges across India.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Mr Patnaik sought the Centre's intervention to let the students get back to their medical courses from the stage their education was disrupted due to the war.

The Chief Minister said the disruption in their studies is likely to continue until the hostilities end and normalcy is restored in their universities in Ukraine.

He said the "unprecedented crisis" has the potential of disrupting the careers of the students who have "already gone through the trauma of being in the war zone."

"I would, therefore, request for your urgent intervention with the National Medical Commission and the ministries concerned to enable and facilitate continuance of their studies in the medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted on account of the war," the letter to PM Modi read.

Last week, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) too wrote to the Prime Minister and the Union Health Minister urging them to adjust evacuated medical students in colleges across the country.

According to the foreign ministry, nearly 17,000 Indians have left the war-hit country since initial advisories were issued.