Pushkar Dhami, Who Lost Election, To Be Uttarakhand Chief Minister Again

Pushkar Singh Dhami has been given a second term as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand today. While Mr Dhami has lost his own seat Khatima, the decision is seen as recognition for the 46-year-old who had spearheaded the BJP campaign that led the party to a record second straight term.

Mr Dhami, sources said, is on way to meet the Governor and stake claim to form government in the state.

Mr Dhami was the front-runner in the race that also included former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and senior leader Satpal Maharaj.

Mr Dhami, however, had the strong backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, sources said. The decision had received the stamp of approval from PM Modi during the meeting yesterday.

The decision for reaffirmation is also seen as a way to keep at bay the factionalism in the state unit of the party.