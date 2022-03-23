Term 2 For Pushkar Dhami As Uttarakhand Chief Minister, PM Attends Oath

Along with Mr Dhami, his cabinet will also be administered the oath today.

Pushkar Singh Dhami today took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at Dehradun's Parade Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and other BJP leaders including Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar were also present at the grand event.

46-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami was administered the oath by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh. This is Mr Dhami's second stint as the Chief Minister.

Eight Cabinet ministers were sworn in along with Mr Dhami. Five of them - Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya and Ganesh Joshi - were part of the previous Dhami-led cabinet.

Three new faces, Chandan Ram Das, Saurabh Bahuguna and Premchand Aggarwal, were also inducted into Mr Dhami's Cabinet today.

Ending the suspense over the Chief Minister post, the BJP on Monday elected Mr Dhami as the leader of the legislature party in Uttarakhand.

The legislature party meeting was headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

Several names, including that of former union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were among doing the rounds as possible choices for Chief Minister.

The BJP's dilemma on the choice of a chief minister was caused by Mr Dhami's loss in Khatima, a seat he had been winning since the 2012 Assembly polls. Mr Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes. However, all the other eight leaders who have been sworn in as ministers today won from their respective constituencies in the polls.

The BJP won 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly in the recently concluded state elections. With this, the BJP has become the first party ever in Uttarakhand's 21-year-old history to return to power in consecutive elections.

Mr Dhami needs to be elected to the state Assembly within six months to continue as the Chief Minister.