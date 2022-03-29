'Chief Minister A Puppet': HD Kumaraswamy On Curbs On Muslim Traders

At least two BJP lawmakers have termed the restrictions on non-Hindu traders as "wrong"

In a raging political fight over non-Hindu traders being barred from temple premises in parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was today accused by opposition leader HD Kumarawamy of acting like "a puppet of a particular organisation".

The BJP government has also faced criticism from its own party leaders for justifying calls by right-wing groups to restrict Muslim traders from participating in temple festivals - seen to be retaliation over the hijab row.

"Our Chief Minister is a puppet of particular organisation. Their (those organisations) direction is running the government. To safeguard his seat, the Chief Minister is taking decisions on whatever they are saying," said former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"Whether it is the government or home minister, it is their responsibility to protect all citizens, all communities. Why protect one community," said the Janata Dal Secular leader.

At least two BJP lawmakers have termed the restrictions on non-Hindu traders as "wrong and undemocratic".

Some temples in Udupi and Shivamogga have barred Muslim traders after demands by right-wing groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sene.

The organisations cited a bandh call by a section of Muslims against the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the state government's ban on the hijab in schools and colleges. Muslim students in several districts are fighting to be allowed to wear the traditional headscarf in class.

BJP leader H Vishwanath, a member of Karnataka's legislative council, accused his own government of "religious politics".

"We have Muslims living in other countries too. These Muslims sell food and flowers. How does it matter?" he said. "They're petty businessmen - what will they eat? Hindu, Muslim doesn't matter. It is a question of empty stomachs," he added.

Mr Vishwanath, accusing his party government of watching the clash between two communities as a mute spectator, said it "must take a stand".

"This is BJP's government, not Bajrang Dal, RSS (BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) or some factions," he asserted.

BJP legislator Anil Benake, also at odds with his party line, said anyone can do business and it is for the people to decide what to buy. He also said such restrictions violate the constitution.

"There is no question of imposing any restrictions during the temple fair, we will not impose, but if people do, we can't do anything. We will not allow it," Mr Benake was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

In the Karnataka assembly, the BJP distanced itself from the "ban" and referred to a rule that no land or building near any place of worship can be leased to non-Hindus. But the state government clarified that the rule does not apply to vendors outside temples.