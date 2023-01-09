Punjab Woman, Troubled Over Family Issues, Drowns Her Child In Bath Tub

The post mortem of the infant will be conducted in the local civil hospital. (Representational)

A woman allegedly distressed over family troubles killed her five-month-old daughter by drowning her in a bathtub, police said today.

The mother, Kiran, was booked for murder and arrested on Sunday evening, Sub-Inspector Kanti Rani posted at Rawalpindi Police Station, said.

The post mortem of the infant will be conducted in the local civil hospital, SHO Kanti Rani said.

According to her, the paternal aunt of the victim in her police complaint said that her niece was drowned in a bathtub by her mother.

Kiran of village Ranipur had married Vijay Kumar of village Lakhpur about two and a half years ago.

Constant fights between the couple could be the reason behind the woman killing her child in rage, police said.

