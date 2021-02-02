Punjab To Pass Amendment Bills Again To Negate Farm Laws: Amarinder Singh

"We will bring the Bills again," Amarinder Singh said.

With Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore refusing to send the state amendment bill negating the three central farm laws to President Ram Nath Kovind, the state government will again bring an amendment bill to the central laws.

"We will bring the Bills again as the Constitution provides that if Bills are passed twice by the Vidhan Sabha, they have to be sent by the Governor to the President," said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a statement.

"The governor should not have sat over the Bills. The state was empowered to amend the laws under Article 254 (ii) of the Constitution," he added.

Amarinder Singh had earlier convened an all-party meeting to evolve a consensus on the way forward on the issue of farm laws and farmers' agitation.