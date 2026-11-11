3 Killed, More Than 20 Injured After Bus Hits Flyover Wall In Punjab

Three passengers were killed and 24 others injured after a state-run PRTC bus carrying passengers to Chandigarh crashed into a flyover wall in Punjab's Sangrur district early Wednesday.

The accident took place around 4:30 am when the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus was travelling from Dhuri in Sangrur district towards Chandigarh. According to police, the bus hit a wall of the flyover, causing severe damage and leaving several passengers trapped inside.

Rescue teams, assisted by local residents and passersby, rushed to the spot and launched an operation to evacuate the victims. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals by ambulance for treatment.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital said 21 injured passengers were initially brought to the facility following the crash. Of them, 10 to 15 patients with serious injuries were later referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for specialised treatment.

The remaining injured passengers are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Sangrur. Medical officials said scans and other diagnostic tests were being conducted to monitor their condition, adding that some of the victims remain in a serious condition.

Police officials said weather conditions were clear at the time of the accident and there was no fog in the area. Preliminary findings and statements from passengers indicate that the bus was travelling at a high speed before the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.

Investigators are examining the exact circumstances that led to the crash. The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem examination, and a detailed investigation has been initiated.

Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and directed authorities to ensure proper treatment for those injured.

"The news of the tragic accident involving a PRTC bus in Sangrur is deeply distressing. Three precious lives have been lost in the accident, and 15 of the 24 injured individuals have been referred to Patiala. Instructions have been issued to the administration to ensure free medical treatment for all those affected," he said in a post on X.

(With inputs from PTI)