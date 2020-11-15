Punjab Requests Centre For Restoration Of Freight Movement

Punjab minister has requested Centre to allow movement of freight trains in the state. (Representational)

Punjab industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora has requested the central government to allow movement of freight trains in the state.

While addressing the press briefing, he said, "Around 13,000 commercial containers are struck between Ranchi and Punjab as the movement of freight trains is not allowed in the state. Due to this reason, the industries in Punjab are suffering from major losses."

He further said, "I do not want the issue to be politicized. I request Centre for the immediate restoration of freight movement. Also, if freight trains get resumed, I hope that passenger trains get operational in full swing in the state as well in the near future."

Talking upon the issue of farmer bills, he said, "The farmers of Punjab contribute nearly 50 per cent of the food in the country. The central government along with the state government should sit together and resolve the problems of the farmers."

Talking upon the issue of pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) payment, he said," The central government is yet to pay GST to Punjab. If the central government does not pay GST in the coming days, the industrial sector in Punjab can get destroyed."