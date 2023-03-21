Ex Punjab Top Cop To Face Action Over Security Breach During PM's 2022 Visit

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought disciplinary proceedings against then Punjab police chief for security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in January 2022.

Former DGP S Chattopadhyaya and two other police officers will be tried over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state in January last year.

Apart from Chattopadhyaya who has since retired, the disciplinary proceedings for major penalty will be initiated against Inderbir Singh, the then deputy inspector general (DIG) of police of Ferozepur range, and Harmandeep Singh Hans, the then senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ferozepur.