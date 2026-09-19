BJP's Ravneet Bittu Detained After 'Egg-Tomato' Protest Against Bhagwant Mann

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained and later released by Punjab Police on Saturday after he protested in front of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cavalcade near the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gate. The incident took place as Mann arrived at PAU for the Kisan Mela.

Bittu also carried eggs and tomatoes during his protest. He had alleged that eggs and tomatoes were thrown at his convoy on Friday while he was on his way to Pathankot for the BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra.

Bittu had blamed the Mann government for the alleged attack. Today, he said he had come to return the eggs and tomatoes.

Speaking after the protest, Bittu said: "Yesterday, eggs and tomatoes were thrown at my convoy. Today, I have returned them. If AAP workers are going to protest against BJP leaders, rallies and yatras, then BJP workers will also exercise their democratic right to protest against the Punjab government and its leaders. We will not remain silent."

Bittu said the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning Punjab and would organise peaceful democratic protests outside the chief minister's programmes and offices whenever required.

"This is a clear message to the Punjab Government - political opposition cannot be silenced through police action. BJP workers will answer every democratic protest democratically and will continue to stand with the people of Punjab," Bittu said.

The Punjab Police later said that Bittu was detained for attempting to throw eggs and tomatoes at the Chief Minister's convoy. He was later released.

Bittu had on Friday blamed the AAP government for the alleged attack on his convoy, saying it was the "dirtiest manifestation" of the AAP government's panic.

The BJP leader told reporters that if anything happens to him or those accompanying him, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state DGP will be responsible. "I have brought the incident to the notice of the Union Home Ministry," Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, said.