'AAP's Political Agenda': Navjot Sidhu Over Raids On Charanjit Channi's Relative

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that the raids conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the house of Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's relative house seem to be a part of the political agenda of Aam Aadmi Party as State Assembly elections are approaching.

Mr Sidhu, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said, "It looks like a political agenda because Punjab polls are coming. It seems that the Delhi government is taking action against our government."

Earlier on Tuesday, the ED conducted raids at nearly a dozen places in Punjab in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case. The federal agents searched the residence and office premises of the suspects including premises linked to sand mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey.

According to ED officials, Honey is reportedly a relative of Mr Channi and had allegedly floated a firm named Punjab Realtors to get sand mining contracts.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, the senior Congress leader said, "PM Modi cannot be unsafe in Punjab. We respect him wholeheartedly. The incident took place due to the empty chairs at the event in Ferozepur."

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab earlier this month due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

Mr Sidhu also explained the roadmap of the Punjab Congress for the upcoming state polls which aims at the development of youth and creating employment opportunities by promoting entrepreneurship.

He said that the party wants to transform Mohali into an IT hub, Startup city and Education city and the Punjab model aims at creating 10 industrial and 13 food processing clusters.

"I'll invite Elon Musk (Tesla owner) to Punjab and create the biggest EV industry in Ludhiana," he added.

Punjab will go to polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state.