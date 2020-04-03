'Dial 112...': Punjab Police's Reply To Amarinder Singh's Tweet Has People In Splits

The faux-pass didn't go unnoticed as some users came up with interesting comments.

In what appeared to be an unintended automated response, Punjab Police's official Twitter handle last night asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to dial emergency numbers when he instructed them to help some migrant labourers stranded in Ludhiana.

The tweet, later deleted, left internet users amused.

"Honorable CM Amarinder Singh Ji, please issue an instruction for help to 85+ stranded labourers...," the tweet, tagged to the Chief Minister by Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Dal, read in Hindi.

Mr Singh replied on the same tweet, tagging the police, "@PunjabPoliceInd kindly look into this matter."

However, the Chief Minister received what appeared to be an automated response moments later from Punjab police's official twitter account.

"As per your query is concerned, Please call at 112 or contact Patiala district police COVID-19 helpline no. 9876432100. Whatsapp no. 9592912500," Punjab Police's response read.

The faux-pass didn't go unnoticed as some users came up with interesting comments.

"Punjab police treats all the same." Bhuvan Bagga, a twitter user said.

"Please check your Twitter handle, your CMO is directing you," tweeted Sandeep Mittal, a senior police official from Telangana.

"Punjab police rocks ... We don't care even if u are CM , please follow the process, (sic)" Amarjeet Dahiya, a twitter user said.

A number of migrant labourers from Bihar are reportedly stranded in Punjab. Ludhiana, with 5.25 lakh migrant labourers, had built 60 camps though only two were occupied, news agency PTI had reported quoting officials.

Punjab has so far reported 46 coronavirus cases with four deaths.