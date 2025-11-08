Punjab Police Bust Drug Supply Module, Arrest 2 Pakistan-Backed Operatives

Police in Punjab's Amritsar busted two Pakistan-backed drug supply modules, arresting two key operatives in smuggling methamphetamine. Acting on intelligence inputs, the police recovered 2.8 kilograms of methamphetamine from the accused.

Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the accused men were identified as Gursevak Singh, alias Sevak, and Baljit Singh. Preliminary investigation revealed that the men were in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers virtually.

They used these online channels to coordinate the pickup and delivery of narcotics consignments within Punjab and strategically selected delivery points near religious places to avoid suspicion.

DGP Yadav said efforts were underway to trace the entire supply chain, identify other operatives, and establish forward and backward linkages of the network.

The Arrests

Amritsar's Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that in the first case, police teams set up a checkpoint near Dana Mandi. During the operation, Gursevak Singh was intercepted, and 40 grams of methamphetamine were recovered from his possession. Following his interrogation, a follow-up operation led to the recovery of another 1.96 kilograms of the drug.

Meanwhile, in the second case, a police team set up a checkpoint near Ryan International School at Vallah Bypass Road and arrested Baljit Singh with 45 grams of methamphetamine. His disclosure later led to an additional recovery of 770 grams of the drug.

Bhullar said that both the accused were working as ground couriers for Pakistan-based handlers and were actively facilitating the movement of drug consignments across Punjab.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed under Section-21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said further investigation was ongoing to trace cross-border handlers, supply routes, and dismantle the entire trafficking network.