Punjab Police Arrested 100-ISI Linked Terrorist In 2 Years: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh said, "Behave, or else be prepared for the consequences."

Warning Pakistan against fomenting any trouble in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said his government busted 28 terror modules and arrested over 100 ISI-backed terrorists in the last two years.

"Twenty-eight terror modules were busted and more than 100 ISI-backed terrorists arrested by the Punjab police in the last two years," the chief minister said during an interactive session on the first day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019 in Mohali.

Warning Pakistan against any attempt to destabilise Punjab, Mr Singh said, "Behave, or else be prepared for the consequences."

"Pakistan has its own problems, but I won't let them make their problems my problem," he said.

"We will not let them mess around with us," he said, adding he has issued clear orders to the police to handle any internal or external threat with an iron hand.

Mr Singh said he believed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted peace but the Pakistan Army, in its desperation to remain relevant, calls the shots and obstructs efforts for peace.

"But they have to understand that they and their country are doomed if they do not change their ways. The Pak army will have to ''play ball'' if they have to feed their people and save their country," said Mr Singh.

The chief minister also asserted that his government was committed to providing a safe and stable environment to the industry for its growth.

Later in the evening, the chief minister honoured 14 entrepreneurs with a cash award of Rs one lakh each and an appreciation certificate.