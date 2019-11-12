Punjab Nurse Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Revive Terrorism: Report

The Cyber Crime Cell was keeping a tab on their activities for over a month. (Representational)

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested two terrorists, including a woman, who were trying to revive terrorism in the state, officials said.

They were planning targeted killings of Hindu leaders, sources in the state police said.

The woman has been identified as Surinder Kaur, who was working as a nurse in a private hospital in the Ludhiana city.

The other terrorist has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, who was earlier working in Dubai. They came in contact through social networking sites and were Facebook friends.

Investigations said both the accused were given the task to revive terrorism in Punjab and they received foreign funds too.

