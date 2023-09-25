Punjab Man Arrested After 30 Years For Murdering Colleague In Mumbai: Cops

The arrested accused was brought to Navi Mumbai on Monday, he added. (Representational)

A man on the run for almost 30 years after allegedly murdering one of his colleagues in Navi Mumbai was held from Punjab, a police official said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Panvel police apprehended Bittusingh Arjunsingh alias Balwinder Singh from Amritsar's Raiyya village in Punjab, he said.

Bittusingh had been absconding after allegedly killing Kashmirasingh Virk (38) on November 12, 1994, the official said.

Bittusingh and his aides Salvinder Majbi and Bawsingh Gaudas had allegedly killed Virk over a dispute about the removal of a driver, he said.

Salvinder was arrested in the case in 1994, while Bawsingh died in the interim, but Bittusingh was staying at his native in Amritsar under a new name, the official said.

The arrested accused was brought to Navi Mumbai on Monday, he added.

