Punjab Launches Scheme For Doorstep Delivery Of 43 Government Services

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann launched the scheme in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party kickstarted its 2024 campaign in Punjab with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joining his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann in flagging off the doorstep delivery scheme in the state - a poll promise that won the party rich political dividends in Delhi, both in the local and assembly elections.

Under this new scheme - "Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar", people in Punjab will now be able get 43 government services, including the issuance of birth, marriage, and death registration certificates, by just dialing the helpline number 1076 from the comfort of their homes.

This remote governance will not only make people's life easier but also help the state exchequer in saving over Rs 200 crore by completely doing away with logistical costs, the AAP claimed.

Calling the launch a "historic" event, Bhagwant Mann said: "The Aam Aadmi Party has scripted history today. In the days to come, when children will be asked when the problems of the common man having to visit government offices unnecessarily were solved, they will think back to today."

Taking a swipe at the BJP and the Congress, Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP has walked the talk on its welfare promises unlike previous governments in Delhi and Punjab.

"We started this scheme in Delhi five years ago. This scheme could have started in Punjab many years ago. What were the governments doing in these states for the last 75 years? They simply lacked the intent to implement these schemes," Mr Kejriwal said.

"The work beginning in Punjab is nothing less than any revolution. It is a revolutionary step," Mr Kejriwal added.