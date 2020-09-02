Punjab Gives Rs 50 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Solider Killed In J&K

A government job was also announced for a family member of the soldier. (Representational)

The Punjab government today announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Subedar Rajesh Kumar of 60 SATA regiment died for the country, according to a government statement.

Rajesh Kumar was a resident of Kalichpur Kalota village at Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district.

He is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and a son. His father, Ram Chander, had retired as a Havildar from the same unit.