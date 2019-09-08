MLA Caught On Camera Heckling Punjab Officer, Charged

Simranjit Singh Bains accused Amarinder Singh of being behind the legal action against him.

An independent MLA was on Sunday charged by Punjab police for allegedly berating Gurdaspur deputy commissioner publicly at the civil hospital in Batala on the issue of identity of a victim's body, with the video of the incident having gone viral.

In the video, legislator Simranjit Singh Bains is seen shouting at deputy commissioner Vipul Ujwal even as the officer tries to clear some confusion over the identity of a blast victim's body.

A day after the blast in a firecracker unit that killed 23 persons, Lok Insaaf Party chief and MLA Simranjit Singh Bains had allegedly berated Ujwal publicly at the civil hospital.

Police have booked Ludhiana MLA and his unidentified twenty-odd associates on charges of voluntarily obstructing and assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant (Ss 186 and 353) from discharging his duty, committing trespass (S 451) and making criminal intimidation (S 506) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior Superintendent of Police Opinderjit Singh said the FIR has been registered on the complaint of Batala Sub divisional Magistrate Balraj Singh who was also present at the time of incident.

"Eh tere baap da office nahi hai. Eh public da office hai. Te tu public nu hi keh rehan ki bahar jao. (It's not your father's office, it's a public office and you are asking the public to get out)," Simranjit Singh Bains is heard yelling at Ujwal, even as the officer is seen trying to calm the infuriated MLA in the video.

"Mera naal gal kar la pehla"(Talk to me first)," Simranjit Singh Bains is seen telling the officer earlier in the 45-second video in presence of SSP Singh, Civil Surgeon Kishan Chand and DySP Balkrishna Singla.

#WATCH Punjab: Verbal spat between Lok Insaaf Party MLA from Ludhiana, Simranjit Singh Bains & Gurdaspur Dy Commissioner Vipul Ujwal. An FIR has been filed against the MLA for misbehaving with the Deputy Commissioner, based on a complaint filed by Batala SDM BR Singh. (06.09.19) pic.twitter.com/1YnWxnqbPi — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

With the furious MLA refusing to see reasons, a humiliated deputy commissioner is heard merely quipping "I'm not going to talk to you" and seen leaving the place.

Reacting to the registration of case against him and his companions, Simranjit Singh Bains accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of being behind the legal action against him.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.