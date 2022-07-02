Punjab Family Keeps Son In Chains To Stop Him From Doing Drugs

The parents of the man are forced keep him in chain so that they can stop him from taking drugs.

A man is seen chained to a cot he is sitting on in a dramatic video from Punjab. His parents are forced to restrain him like this so that they can stop him from going out and taking drugs.

"He would take drug shots worth Rs 800 every day. He has been doing this for the last five-six years," said his mother.

The 23-year-old, who is from a humble family of labourers in Moga district, used to work as a daily wage worker. "He would waste all his money on drugs," the mother lamented. After spending all his money, he turned to stealing items at his house.

"Sometimes he would steal household items and sell them for drugs. He would also physically assault us if he couldn't get the money, she added.

It's been eight days in chains for the young man who is also being treated for his addiction. The family, frustrated of his addiction, keeps everything under lock and key.

"He troubles us a lot. We have to keep everything under lock and key. Sometimes I unfasten his chains to help me in fetching fodder," said the mother.

Highlighting that drugs were easily available in her village, she urged the government to take strict action against the menace.

"Drugs are sold in our village itself, I want the government to take strict action and stop the menace of drugs," she said.

Punjab, where seizure of drugs worth crores of rupees is very common, is dealing with the bane of narcotics for years now.