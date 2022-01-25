Punjab Elections: Congress Candidates Well-Educated, But Several From Political Families

Punjab Elections: Congress candidates have a good education, but several from political families

A software engineer, a teacher-turned-politician and some candidates with degrees from prestigious universities - first-timers contesting on Congress party tickets in Punjab - are well-educated, but several of them come from political families.

Sandeep Jakhar, 45, nephew of former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, will now be taking the family legacy forward from Abohar segment.

An alumnus of Mayo college, Ajmer and Florida International University, Sandeep Jakhar, a former youth Congress leader, is taking the electoral plunge from Jakhar family's home turf.

Malvika Sood Sachar, 38, a software engineer and sister of actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, is contesting from Moga, after the Congress denied ticket to party's sitting MLA Harjot Kamal and brought the newcomer.

From Budhladha (SC) segment, Ranveer Kaur Mian, 30, who worked as a lecturer in a private college and holds a PhD in English, has entered the contest.

Punjab Minister Brahm Mohindra's son Mohit Mohindra, 32, is contesting from the Patiala Rural segment.

Mohit Mohindra, a youth Congress leader, is a law graduate and a sports enthusiast.

Kamil Amar Singh ,34, contesting from Raikot (SC) segment, has an MBA degree from the University of Cambridge, UK, and is a spokesperson of state Congress. Kamil's father Dr Amar Singh is a party MP from Fatehgarh Sahib.

From former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal's stronghold Lambi, a second-generation politician Jagpal Singh Abul Khurana has entered the contest.

Jagpal Singh's father Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana was a minister in early 1990s.

Rajinder Kaur, a teacher-turned-politician, is contesting from Balluana (SC) segment.

Among other first-timers which the Congress has fielded include Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, 28, from Mansa, who enjoys a huge fan following among the youth.

Amarpreet Singh Lally, 39, a Youth Congress leader, has been fielded from Garhshankar.

