4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Punjab Days After Tremors In Delhi

The National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at approximately 3:42 am.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred near Amritsar, Punjab early on Monday morning according to the National Center for Seismology. This comes days after tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Wednesday and Saturday.

The National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at around 3:42 am at a depth of 120 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India," the centre tweeted.

Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed tremors in two separate incidents last week. The first was on November 9 after a tremor with its epicentre in Nepal and measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Nepal.

Strong tremors were also felt on November 12 after an earthquake measuring 5.4 hit Nepal again.

