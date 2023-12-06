Punjab Cops Had Flagged Threats To Murdered Rajput Leader, Suggests Intel

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi led a fringe outfit called Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

Rajput leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, whose murder has sparked widespread protests in Rajasthan, was under threat, suggest intelligence inputs. Punjab Police had warned their Rajasthan counterpart about the threat to Gogamedi, according to a letter accessed by NDTV.

The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan Police too had flagged a threat to the Rajput leader.

Gogamedi, who led a fringe outfit called Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, had sought police security but it was not provided.

He was shot dead in his Jaipur home yesterday by three men who had tea with him in his living room. The murder was captured on CCTV camera.

Gogamedi and two of his associates suffered bullet injuries in the attack. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. One of the attackers was also shot dead by Gogamedi's aides during a gunfight, police said.

Rohit Godara, a gangster closely associated with the gangs of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, has taken responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.

Gogamedi's killing is being compared to that of Raju Teth, a gangster who was shot dead at the gate of his house in Rajasthan's Sikar district last year.

Hired sharp shooters are suspected to be behind the murder and they have been identified as Rohit Singh Rathore from Nagaur, Rajasthan and Nitin Fauji from Narnaul, Haryana.

The murder triggered widespread protests in Jaipur, Churu, Udaipur, Alwar and Jodhpur districts. Rajput outfits have also called for a statewide bandh today.

Eight special police teams have been deployed to catch the suspected shooters.

Rajasthan police chief Umesh Mishra said raids are being conducted on possible hideouts of the accused and appealed to maintain peace.

"We will ensure the suspects are arrested as soon as possible. I appeal to all to keep patience and maintain peace," he said.