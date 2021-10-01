Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE: Navjot Sidhu To Stay In Congress, Sources Say

Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu met with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

In an evening meeting yesterday between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, formation of a coordination committee to monitor the progress of Congress's 2017 Punjab poll promises was decided. Navjot Singh Sidhu agreed to stay on as the party's state unit chief.

Mr Sidhu has resigned on Monday owing to disagreement with the Chief Minister's choice for his cabinet, state police chief and the Advocate General.

Mr Channi reached out to Mr Sidhu yesterday.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Amarinder Singh said that he will not join the BJP but will definitely quitting the Congress, confirming what has been furiously speculated since he was forced to quit as Punjab Chief Minister earlier this month.

"So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I have already made my position very clear. I will not be treated in this manner," Amarinder Singh said. Soon after the reveal, he dropped "Congress" from his Twitter bio. A formal resignation would come at an "appropriate time", he said.

