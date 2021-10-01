Captain 'Seems To Be Under Pressure': Congress After He Says He Will Quit

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister just days ago

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's outburst that he was not treated well by the party is not true, the Congress said today. "It is being said that he was humiliated. I would like to clarify that the party has always given him respect and treated him with high regard," Congress's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat told reporters today, amid a spiraling crisis in the Punjab Congress that started with Amarinder Singh's resignation as Chief Minister just days ago.

Amarinder Singh yesterday told NDTV he would quit Congress for humiliating him. The Congress leader shocked the party when he went to meet BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, raising speculation that he might join the BJP. But he has ruled out joining any party, and said he met Mr Shah to discuss farm laws.

"Amarinder Singh seems to be under some kind of pressure," Mr Rawat said.