Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Appoints Four Advisors

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today appointed four advisors, including Lok Sabha Member Dr Amar Singh and former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mohammad Mustafa.

It was the first such appointment made by the cricketer-turned-politician after taking charge as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPPC) last month.

"I, hereby, appoint four advisors to seek their wise counsel as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. I personally hold each of them in high regard for their vision and work to envisage a better future for every Punjabi," he said in a letter.

Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh had been advisor to Navjot Singh Sidhu when he was the local bodies minister. Later, Dr Amar Singh, a former IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, successfully fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Fatehgarh Sahib (SC) seat.

Mohammad Mustafa, a former IPS officer, is the husband of cabinet minister Razia Sultana.

After being named as the PPCC chief, Mr Sidhu had reached out to several leaders and visited their residences, and Ms Sultana was one of them.

Mohammad Mustafa along with another IPS officer Siddhharth Chattopadhyaya had challenged the appointment of IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as Director General of Police by the Amarinder Singh-led state government in 2019.

Dinkar Gupta had superseded five senior IPS officers, including Mr Mustafa and Mr Chattopadhyaya.

Navjot Sidhu also appointed Pyare Lal Grag, a health activist and former registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot; and Malwinder Singh Mali, a political analyst, as his advisors.

