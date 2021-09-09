Punjab Chief Minister Inaugurates Centre To Train Youth For Armed Forces

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also inaugurated the seventh state-level mega rozgar mela. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today digitally laid the foundation stone of the Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-PYTE) at Asal Uttar in Tarn Taran district.

The centre, which will come up in 8.50 acres of land at a cost of Rs 5 crore in the first phase, will provide training to the youth of Punjab for selection in military and paramilitary forces.

Mr Singh also inaugurated the seventh state-level mega rozgar mela with a target to fill 2.5 lakh vacancies across Punjab and launched free online coaching for government recruitment exams.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said technology was a prerequisite for finding a job in the industrial sector, hence the free skill training initiative was launched to prepare the youth for the job market.

He also rolled out 'Mera Kaam Mera Maan' programme under which a monthly employment assistance allowance of Rs 2,500 would be provided to workers registered under Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board as well as their wards.

Mr Singh also mentioned the 56-year anniversary of battle of Asal Uttar, one of the largest tank battles fought on September 9 during Indo-Pak War of 1965, resulting in the Indian side's victory.

The battle witnessed the bravery of Company Quarter Master Havaldar Abdul Hamid of 4th Grenadiers, who was honoured posthumously with Param Vir Chakra for knocking out several enemy tanks with a recoilless gun, the Chief Minister said.