'I Sent Officers To Meet Arvind Kejriwal': Bhagwant Mann vs Opposition

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tackling the opposition's "remote control" allegation after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal took a meeting of Punjab officials in Delhi, declared that it was his decision to send the officials "for training purposes".

"If needed, for training purposes, I will send my officers to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and even Israel. Why should anyone object to that," Bhagwant Mann told reporters.

"They (Delhi government) are specialists in education, power, health. Why shouldn't I send the officers?"

Earlier this week, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, met with Punjab officers and Mr Mann was not in the meeting, which provoked a huge controversy with the opposition Congress alleging "remote control" by the AAP chief.

"Who has objected," Mr Mann demanded of reporters. Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was among those who tweeted his criticism of the meeting, saying the "worst had happened"

"Is Captain Amarinder Singh everybody? Who is the opposition? Where is the opposition? Don't criticise for the sake of criticising. It was I who sent the officers to Delhi, for training. They can go anywhere to learn good things? I allowed it," the Chief Minister said defiantly.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, reportedly met with top officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in that meeting on Monday, and Punjab's Chief Secretary and Secretary, Power, were also present.

The unusual meeting was slammed by the opposition Congress, Akali Dal, and Amarinder Singh.

"Worst was feared, worst happened. Arvind Kejriwal has taken over Punjab much before it was expected to happen. That Bhagwant Mann is a rubber stamp was a foregone conclusion already, now Kejriwal has proved it right by chairing Punjab officers' meeting in Delhi," tweeted Mr Singh.

"IAS officers summoned by Arvind Kejriwal in CM Bhagwant Mann's absence. This exposes the de-facto CM and Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify (sic)," tweeted former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

AAP came to power last month in Punjab, defeating the Congress and bagging its second state after Delhi.

In an attempt to refute speculation about Arvind Kejriwal taking charge of Punjab, the party had, for the first time, announced a chief ministerial candidate - Bhagwant Mann.