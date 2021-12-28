Punjab Makes Covid Jabs Must For Public Place Access, No Word On Rallies

Punjab coronavirus: Active cases rose to 392 from 378 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Complete vaccination will be mandatory for adults in Punjab for visiting public places like markets and transit systems, the state government announced on Tuesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in many parts of the country driven by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The order, however, conspicuously did not mention political rallies at a time when the state is gearing up to hold elections early next year.

Punjab on Monday had reported 46 new cases of the coronavirus, which took the infection tally to 6,04,279, according to a medical bulletin.

One Covid-related fatality was reported in Ludhiana district. With this, death count reached 16,640 including a fatality which was not reported earlier, it said.

Among the fresh cases, Pathankot reported 14 cases, followed by nine in Jalandhar and seven in Patiala.

The number of active cases rose to 392 from 378 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Twenty-seven more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,247, it said.

The Union Territory Chandigarh reported seven COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,781.

The toll figure remained 1,078 with no Covid-related death being reported in the city in the past 24-hours, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the city was 103 while the number of cured persons is 64,600.