On CCTV, Husband Allegedly Slaps Punjab AAP MLA; Women's Panel Steps In

The incident reportedly took place in July.

A video, apparently of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Punjab being slapped by her husband in public, has triggered anger and calls for action.

The video shows the Punjab MLA, Baljinder Kaur, allegedly being slapped by her husband, also an AAP leader, at their home.

The two are seen arguing in the presence of a few other people when the husband, Sukhraj Singh, suddenly slaps Ms Kaur in a fit of rage. He is dragged away by others at the spot.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera near the couple's home in Talwandi Sabo.

The 50-second video is dated July 10 but has emerged now. AAP, which rules Punjab, has not commented on the clip.

Baljinder Kaur is a two-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo. She has not filed a complaint, but the Punjab State Women's Commission has stepped in.

The commission's chairperson Manisha Gulati told reporters: "I have seen the video of Baljinder Kaur on social media. We will take a suo motu notice of the incident. It is upsetting that a woman who raises public issues faces harassment at home."

Empowering women is not a deterrent to stop violence against women.Shocking to see @BaljinderKaur_ MLA getting slapped in broad day light.Mindset of men has to change.

The problem lies in the perpetrator's of these acts.Change this male chauvinism attitude more then anything else pic.twitter.com/Qxm6rhrtht — Brinder (@brinderdhillon) September 1, 2022

Ms Kaur married Sukhraj Singh, the AAP's youth wing convener for Majha region, in 2019. She is a member of the national executive of AAP and heads the party's women wing in Punjab.

She worked as a professor of English at Mata Gujri College at Fatehgarh Sahib before debuting in politics. She joined AAP and won her first election in Punjab in 2017.

The video has provoked disgust and condemnation.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal called for action against the MLA's husband.

"Totally condemn the despicable violence by husband of T.Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. We must call out such weaklings who feel superior using violence on women. Baljinder's husband must issue a public apology and mend his ways or strict action as per law should be taken against him," she tweeted.