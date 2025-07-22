Pune Man Films Wife Bathing, Wanted To Blackmail Her For Car EMI

A woman has filed a police complaint against her husband for secretly recording her while bathing and threatening to release the video clips if she fails to bring in more money for car EMIs, said the Pune police.

The incident was reported from Ambegaon.

The 30-year-old victim, married in 2020, alleged in her police complaint that she was being tortured mentally and physically.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that her husband filmed her private moments.

The man was putting pressure on his wife to get Rs 1.5 lakh from her parents' home for car installments, the complaint said.

A case has been registered against the husband and six others.

The husband and wife are government officials.

Technical evidence, video footage and other details are being examined in the case, said the police.