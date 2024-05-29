Pune Teen's Father, Doctor Who Faked Blood Report Spoke On Phone 14 Times

Two engineers from Madhya Pradesh were killed in the accident.

New revelations in the case of the 17-year-old who fatally rammed his Porsche into two engineers last week have uncovered that Vishal Agarwal, the father of the accused minor, and Dr Ajay Taware, who faked the teen's blood report, communicated 14 times on May 19, the day of the accident.

The calls, exchanged between 8:00 am and 11:00 am, included WhatsApp, FaceTime, and regular calls. The first call from Mr Agarwal to Dr Taware took place at 8:15 am, initiating a series of discussions aimed at falsifying the minor's blood sample to show no alcohol presence.

The tragic incident saw the underage driver, heavily intoxicated, driving at 250 kmph when he collided with a bike, instantly killing two young engineers from Madhya Pradesh. Initially granted bail within 15 hours, the boy was directed to assist the Yerawada traffic police for 15 days and attend counselling. However, public outrage prompted the Juvenile Justice Board to overturn this decision.

Two police cases have been registered against Vishal Agarwal under the Juvenile Justice Act for bribery and tampering with evidence. Another case has been filed against the boy's grandfather. During a court hearing, the family's lawyer, Prashant Patil, argued that the grandfather's ill health and the absence of further evidence negated the need for continued custody, claiming full cooperation with the investigation.

