"Pune Sparkles, Bengaluru Shimmers": Shubhanshu Shukla Posts Video Of India From Space On Diwali

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla marked the Diwali festivities by posting a breathtaking throwback video of India illuminated from space. The dazzling visual, shared as a festive greeting, shows the subcontinent glowing under a blanket of lights. The clip, filmed during his 18-day orbital mission earlier this year, shows India glowing brilliantly from southwest to northeast. The video shows Indian cities like Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, sparkling like constellations. Shukla described the sight as watching a "living galaxy unfurl beneath".

As the video continues, the camera pans northward, revealing faint glimmers near the horizon, including the soft glow of the national capital. The clip also captures bursts of lightning dancing across the Bay of Bengal and central India--vivid flashes described as "purple flares".

"Flying over India from space — from the southwest to the northeast — is like watching a living galaxy unfurl beneath you. You don't just see it; you feel it in every fibre of your being. The peninsula glows like a jewel. To the left, Pune sparkles; below, Bengaluru and Hyderabad shimmer like constellations drawn by human hands. And far on the horizon — a faint yet familiar gleam — New Delhi makes its presence known," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

As the spacecraft moves farther north, the scenery shifts dramatically. The dense brightness of urban areas fades into the dark, imposing outlines of the Himalayas, followed by an orbital sunrise painting the atmosphere in soft blue shades.

"Up there, watching this grand spectacle unfold, you can't help but smile. This isn't just Diwali on Earth — it's Diwali of Earth. The festival of lights, written across an entire nation, glowing proudly on a cosmic stage," he comcluded.

The video has gone viral, earning admiration across social media for its unique perspective and emotional resonance. Many users commented on the beauty of the country as seen from space, calling it a "perfect tribute to the festival of lights."

Another commented, "Happy Diwali astro shux .Thank you so much for sharing the most stunning videos from space." A third said, "Shubh Deepavali to you & your family, Sir. Thank you for sharing this stunning jewel. Jai Hind."