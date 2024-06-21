Pune Porsche Horror: Teen Accused's Father Gets Bail In A Case

A speeding Porsche allegedly driven by a teen killed two techies in Pune (File)

A Pune court granted bail to the father of the teen accused in one of the cases in connection with the Porsche car crash that killed two software professionals in the city last month.

The court also granted bail to five other accused, including the owner and managers of the two bars arrested for allegedly serving liquor to underage patrons.

On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Pune's Kalyani Nagar after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding Porsche car that the teen was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The case caused a national uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board member LN Danwade gave bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

The police registered a case against the teen's father, Vishal Agrawal, a real estate developer, under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and staff of the two bars - Cosie and Club Blak - for serving alcohol to the boys.

Section 75 deals with "wilful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while Section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

According to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, the father, despite knowing that his son did not have a driving license, gave him the car, endangering his life. He also allowed his son to party despite knowing that he drinks alcohol, it said.

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing the teen's father, confirmed that the court granted him bail this evening. Another defence lawyer representing the managers of Cosie restaurant and Club Blak confirmed that the court also granted bail to his clients.

The accused's father and mother are currently in judicial custody for allegedly helping swap blood samples of their son.

Apart from this case, his father was also arrested on charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of his driver.

