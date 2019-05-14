Member Of Chhota Rajan's Gang Arrested In Pune

Police have registered a case against them and are further investigating the matter.

Ajay Chakranarayan, an active member of gangster Chhota Rajan's gang along with another wanted criminal Zameer Shaikh was arrested by Pune Police on Monday.

Both the accused were produced before Pune Session Court later where the court granted their custody to Pune Police till May 16.

On a tip-off received about the presence of both the accused at Kothrud area of Pune, the police immediately set up a trap and arrested them .

They have also recovered two country-made pistols with bullets from both. Both the accused were wanted in several cases registered against them at different police stations.

Police have registered a case against them at Kothrud police station and are further investigating the matter.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.