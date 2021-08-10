Pune Doctor Arrested For Cutting Wife's Hair, Assaulting Her: Police

The accused picked up a knife in a fit of rage and cut her hair, an official said. (Representational)

A 38-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly cutting his wife's hair with a knife and assaulting her with it after a heated argument in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Sunday, when the doctor couple entered into an argument at their home in Dhanori area of the city, an official from Vishrantwadi police station said.

The accused had come home in an inebriated condition and picked a quarrel with his wife after she told him that she would be attending her sister's wedding, he said.

The accused picked up a knife in a fit of rage and cut her hair, before assaulting her on the back with it, the official said.

The woman approached the police on Monday and lodged a complaint, following which the accused was arrested under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

