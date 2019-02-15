US Travel Advisory On Pak Warned Of Terrorism, Day Before Pulwama Attack

Pulwama terror attack: The US travel advisory on Pakistan warned of terrorism and confluct.

The US government had urged its citizens to reconsider their travel to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir because of "terrorism and the potential for armed conflict" in an advisory issued on Wednesday, just a day before the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left over 40 security personnel dead.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said that terrorist groups continue to plot possible attacks in Pakistan. "Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism," the State Department said in a latest travel advisory.

Besides Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK, it also asked Americans not to travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Pakistan, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship and government facilities, it said.

"The threat of armed conflict between India and Pakistan remains. Indian and Pakistani military forces periodically exchange fire across the Line of Control (LoC)," the US said.

The warning came just a day before one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The suicide bombing outside Srinagar claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad is likely to ratchet up tensions between two countries.

The attack saw explosives packed inside a van rip through buses in a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying some 2,500 members of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Two blue buses carrying around dozens of people each bore the brunt of the massive blast, heard far away, around 20 kilometres from Srinagar on the main highway to Jammu.