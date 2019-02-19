Gujarat Lawmakers To Donate Salaries For Soldiers Killed In Pulwama

40 Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack (File Photo)

Cutting across party lines, Gujarat legislators on Monday decided to donate a month of salaries to the families of the 40 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

Sources said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, during a meeting of the legislature party on Sunday, had initially decided that all MLAs will donate Rs 51,000 but after having learnt that the Congress legislators would send their salaries of a month, decided to follow suit.

The monthly salaries of Gujarat MLAs were hiked from Rs 70,727 to Rs 1,16,316 during the monsoon session in September last year. The ministers' salaries were increased from Rs 87,000 to Rs 1.32 lakh a month.