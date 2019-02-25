Need Long-Term Strategy To Defeat Pakistan, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav urged the centre to give Rs 1 crore to families the soldiers killed in Pulwama. (File)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that India will not be able to defeat Pakistan if the government does not formulate a long-term strategy to safeguard the borders. In Unnao, he met the family of Ajit Kumar, a CRPF soldier killed Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

Asked why Opposition leaders were now pointing fingers at the central government even when they agreed to stand united over national security, Mr Yadav said, "The Opposition stands united with the centre but it must not forget that China is with them (Pakistan). We feel that the government should have a long term strategy to safeguard our borders," he said.

Mr Yadav also took a dig at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's visit to India. "Recently media showed how a Crown Prince first visited Pakistan and helped them. Then he came to India and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later he went to China. In today's times, the role of neighbouring countries matters," he said.

The Samajwadi Party leader urged the central government to give Rs 1 crore to the families of all the CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama.

"The government should fulfil its promises to the jawans. Most of the state governments have given Rs 1 crore to the families. The Uttar Pradesh and central government should also do the same, he said.