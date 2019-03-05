Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Pulwama encounter: The encounter broke out in Pulwama's Tral.

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama between security forces and terrorists this morning. A terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation.

Police had information about the presence of two terrorists hiding in a house in Pulwama's Tral.

The target house has been razed to ground.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the town

It was in Pulwama that over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a terror attack on February 14. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. Following this, Indian fighter jets destroyed Jaish's biggest training camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

On February 20, four soldiers, including an officer, and a policeman were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama. A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, believed to be a key conspirator in the Pulwama terror attack, was shot dead in the 12-hour encounter