Video: Speeding Truck Skids, Rams Into CRPF Vehicle In J&K, 2 Injured

The accident was recorded by a CCTV video in the area

Two security personnel were injured after a speeding truck skidded and hit their vehicle parked across the road, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

"Two CRPF personnel were injured after a speedy truck hit their vehicle in Awantipora, Pulwama district earlier today," the paramilitary force said in a statement.

The accident was recorded by a CCTV video in the area. The shocking footage provided by the CRPF shows the force's vehicle parked beside the road. A truck coming from the opposite direction is seen trying to overtake another vehicle when it skids and swerves towards the CRPF vehicle before hitting it hard. The road appears to be wet and this could have caused the truck to skid.

The cargo area of the truck is covered, so it is not clear if the vehicle was loaded.

More details on the accident are awaited.