Puducherry Extends Lockdown Till July 31, Tourist Spots To Open

The Puducherry government on Thursday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till July 31 in keeping with the guidelines issued by the centre and announced some relaxations.

As per the new guidelines, tourist spots in the Union Territory will be allowed to operate but with only 50 per cent capacity and certain guidelines will be issued for the same.

Vaccination has been made mandatory for shops owner, industry owners and workers.

Local authorities have been asked to keep a close watch and make sure all the rules and regulations are followed.

The Puducherry government has also decided to postpone reopening of schools and colleges from July 16, following requests from various sections that the decision to reopen institutions be reconsidered, Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said today.

The government will announce the fresh date for reopening schools and colleges after studying the pandemic situation, Mr Namassivayam said after holding discussions with Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her office.

Puducherry recorded 103 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending 9 am today, pushing the overall number to 1,19,405. The number of deaths rose to 1,773.

