Congress Government In Puducherry Slips Into Minority Ahead Of Polls

Months before an election, the Congress government has lost its thin majority in Puducherry with four MLAs resigning, two in the past two days.

Of the 30 elected MLAs in the assembly, Congress had 15 members and, along with the DMK's two, was just past the majority mark of 16.

After the resignations, the Congress is left with 11, leaving the V Narayanasamy government short of a majority.

The exits come just before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Puducherry tomorrow to prep election strategy, his first since the party took power in the Union Territory.

The MLAs resigned over the last few weeks. Two of them -- A Namassivayam and E.Theeppainjan -- resigned on January 25, one on Monday and the fourth MLA quit today.

Elections are due by May in Puducherry and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The Congress had won 14 assembly seats in the 2016 polls, including the Speaker. It received the support of the DMK and an Independent.

The AIADMK has four MLAs, the AINRC has seven and there are three nominated members of the BJP.