Opposition Calls For Bandh Tomorrow Over 'Bungling' In Puducherry Civic Poll Notification

The Congress led opposition Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) has called for a bandh in the Union Territory on Monday to condemn the 'bungling' of the State Election commission in its civic poll notification, rescinding reservation for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes and demanded that the SEC be replaced.

An urgent meeting of the constituents of the SDA (Congress, DMK, VCK, Left parties and MDMK, among others) at the PCC office here last night, chaired by PCC president A V Subramainan, passed resolutions, calling for the bandh from 6 AM to 6 PM.

The meeting took strong exception to the 'bungling' of the SEC in rescinding of reservation for BC's and SCs and in the wards and offices in municipalities and commune panchayats.

The resolution said the AINRC-BJP coalition government headed by N Rangasamy was also responsible for the 'confusion' the SEC has fomented in conducting the polls.

The meeting also demanded replacement of the State Election Commissioner.

All legislators and Ministers had in a joint meeting under the chairmanship of Speaker R Selvam on Saturday, urged Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene and rectify the 'anomalies' the SEC had committed and also wanted `appropriate` action against the Commissioner.

The meeting had through resolutions objected to the scrapping of reservation in the proposed elections to civic bodies for BCs and STs by the SEC.

