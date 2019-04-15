'Proud To Be Flown By A Lady': Priyanka Gandhi Celebrates Woman Pilot

Priyanka Gandhi posted the image saying, "So proud to be flown by a lady today, that too in a chopper!".

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri today, was visibly excited to be flown there by a female pilot. Ms Gandhi posted a picture on Twitter with the caption: "So proud to be flown by a lady today, that too in a chopper!"

Priyanka Gandhi has championed women's issues and faced quite a few sexist comments since she joined politics in January and was appointed as one of the two Congress general secretaries in charge of the party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

In her first political speech, she broke from tradition by launching her address with "behno aur bhaiyon (sisters and brothers)". After Congress lawmaker Sushmita Dev pointed out how this was different from "bhaiyon and behno" on Twitter, Ms Gandhi retorted: "And I thought no one noticed!!"

After the announcement of the party's income guarantee scheme Nyuntam Aay Yojana or NYAY scheme by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said what made her "most happy" about the party's minimum income guarantee proposal was the fact that it will provide women across five crore households with Rs 72,000 in their accounts every year.

The Congress is trying to woo women voters with promises like 33 per cent reservation in parliament. Rahul Gandhi also promised reservation for women in jobs and education, and expressed his commitment to pass the women's reservation bill in the lower house.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also accused the BJP of neglecting women and youth in her political rallies. The party is banking on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's charm and charisma to draw in votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

