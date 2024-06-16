Proud Cop Salutes Bureaucrat Daughter At Training Event, Pic Wins Internet

In the viral photo, N Venkateshwarlu is seen saluting his daughter

N Venkareshwarlu, a Superintendent of Police serving as a Deputy Director at the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA), glowed with pride as he saluted her daughter N Uma Harathi, a trainee Indian Administrative Services officer.

On Saturday, trainee officers went to the TSPA for a seminar where the father-daughter shared a heartwarming moment.

N Uma Harathi cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2022 and stood third, The Indian Express reported.

In the viral photo, N Venkateshwarlu is seen saluting his daughter and presenting her with a bouquet.

Ms Harathi is now a part of the Probationary IAS officers training batch at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCR HRD).

Her visit to the state police academy was part of the training. She and her fellow trainee officers were given a presentation on the TSPA's role and training methodology, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The event took place on Saturday, June 15, a day before Father's Day.